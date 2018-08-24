IN SPACE JULY 24: In this handout from NASA, the giant asteroid Vesta is seen in an image taken from the NASA Dawn spacecraft about 3,200 miles above the surface July 24, 2011 in Space. The Dawn spacecraft slipped into orbit around the asteroid on July 15, and for the next year will gather pictures and information. It will then travel to the asteroid Ceres, arriving in 2015. (Photo by NASA/JPL-Caltec via Getty Images) File photo of an asteroid. (credit: NASA/JPL-Caltec via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (CNET) — Potentially hazardous. Dangerous. Warning!

An asteroid described in various news sources as being larger than the pyramids in Egypt and bigger than the London Eye is indeed passing by Earth on Aug. 29. But it’s not about to ram our planet with the power of a thousand apocalypses.

Asteroid 2016 NF23 is interesting due to its size and the fact that it’s making a close approach to Earth later this month. NASA estimates it clocks in at somewhere between 230 feet and 524 feet in diameter. On the larger end of the scale, it would indeed be taller than the Great Pyramid.

Lucky for us, the close approach is actually pretty far away. It’s projected to pass us by at about 13 lunar distances, which works out to over 3 million miles away. So you don’t have to worry about ducking as 2016 NF23 zooms past our little corner of the solar system.

There are other asteroids that’ll be even closer to us in the coming days, but nobody is freaking out about cute little 2018 PU23, which could be as small as 20 feet in diameter. It’s snuggling in at under 8 lunar distances during its flyby today.

NASA tracks a huge catalog of near-Earth objects (NEOs). Sometimes space objects make it into our atmosphere, as we saw with a spectacular fireball earlier this month, but you can rest easy about 2016 NF23. It won’t even notice us waving at it.

And if you need a little more reassurance from NASA, you can read this statement from late 2017: “No asteroid currently known is predicted to impact Earth for the next 100 years.”

