PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — From riding the rails to soaring through the sky, there is a unique museum celebrating choppers right here in West Chester.

The first thing you see pulling up to the American Helicopter Museum and Education Center they have one heck of a display on the front lawn.

Inside, there’s a treasure trove of choppers. Big, small, military, amateur. Old, and some not so old.

“There’s a mystery to it. That you’re not quite sure how they stay up there. There are a lot of complicated parts to it, that’s something that excites people,” said Sarah Sands, the executive director of the museum.

The first thing this museum teaches you is the Delaware Valley is the cradle of aviation, with its many manufacturing facilities in the area.

“That’s why we exist and we are here to tell the story of helicopters,” said Sands.

And they’re the only museum in the country dedicated solely to helicopters.

They have programs that correspond with the curriculums of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

“We used the history of helicopters and the science and technology of helicopters to get kids and people excited about science,” said Sands.

“It’s amazing. As soon as we pulled up he was so excited to get out and see all the helicopters,” said Lois Hazzard, who brought her grandson to the museum.

The West Chester museums sees about 30,000 visitors annually.

There are tons of historic exhibits showcasing how helicopters have saved lives over the generations.

“You know, I get to be around these machines I’ve flown. You get to see all kinds of people in here and keeps me busy. I’m retired,” laughs Ted Childs, a retired pilot and tour guide at the museum.

Here, they’re telling the stories of the pioneers of rotary aviation, and showing off the airships that have navigated far beyond this cradle of aviation.