PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philly-Birmingham bound plane with American Airlines was forced to land in North Carolina due to a mechanical issue on Friday night.

American Airlines says flight 5078, operated by PSA Airlines, landed safely at Piedmont Triad International Airport around 7:39 p.m. after being diverted due to a mechanical issue.

“American has dispatched a replacement aircraft, which is estimated to arrive at Piedmont Triad International Airport at 10 p.m. ET. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused. Our customer relations team will be reaching out to all of the passengers on flight 5078,” said a spokesperson in a statement.

There were 37 passengers and four crew members on board the plane.

No injuries have been reported.