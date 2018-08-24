BREAKING:Police: 3 Suspects Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of 9-Year-Old Girl Struck By Stray Bullet While Sleeping
WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Animal welfare agents in Pennsylvania rescued about 100 German Shorthaired Pointers from a suspected puppy mill after neighbors alerted authorities to deplorable conditions.

Several neighbors near the rural farm in Hopewell Township started noticing the hunting dogs were getting loose from the farm, showing up hungry and sickly on residents’ doorsteps.

The neighbors connected on social media to share stories about animals they found and alerted animal welfare groups.

The dogs were removed from the farm Wednesday afternoon and are being cared for at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

Washington County District Attorney Gene Vittone says the dogs had little water and were in unsanitary conditions. No charges have been filed.

