PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been said that love knows no age. For Newlyweds Jim and Janice Catlin, this seems to be the case.

The couple, ages 86 and 88, were surrounded by family and friends in the courthouse when they kissed and sealed the deal.

This wedding was years in the making. They first met when they rode a school bus together back in 1947.

The lovebirds still can’t believe they said ‘I do.’