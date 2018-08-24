17 Fugitives Wanted In Philadelphia Taken Into Custody In Overnight Sweep

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More than a dozen fugitives wanted on outstanding warrants in Philadelphia were taken into custody in an overnight sweep.

Law enforcement officers conducted “Operation Night Sweep,” arresting 17 fugitives wanted for offenses ranging from attempted murder to delinquent child support.

Along with the arrests, Sheriff Jewell Williams announced $168,000 in back child support was netted through the raids.

“The most important thing is that we got some of the bad guys off the streets in Philadelphia,” said Williams. “We know that the school year starts on Monday in the City of Philadelphia and we wanted to see that some of these parents get some of that money that they deserve to have for child support, custody matters.”

Authorities say five women and 12 men are now in custody, but officials say there are still about 65,000 warrants outstanding for people in the Philadelphia region.