Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was found shot dead inside an apartment in the city’s Wissinoming neighborhood.

Investigators say the woman believed to be in her 20’s was found in a third floor apartment on Keystone Street, just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots and then people running down the stairs of the apartment building.

When officers arrived, they found the woman lying on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound in the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

FATAL SHOOTING in #Wissinoming Around 3:30am, @PhillyPolice found a woman who appears to be in her mid-20’s dead from a gunshot wound to the chest inside a 3rd floor apartment on the 5900 blk of Keystone St. No signs of forced entry or robbery. No arrests as of yet. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/8GJHj8Zul2 — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) August 23, 2018

Police say there was no sign of forced entry and nothing was taken from the apartment.

“The apartment where the victim was found does not appear to have been ransacked. It does not appear, preliminary, that someone used force to get in,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police are currently questioning two men who were found climbing off of the roof of the building. Police say the two men are being treated as witnesses and are cooperating with police. One of the men lives at the apartment building.

No further information has been released.