PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hurricane Maria might’ve struck nearly a year ago, but the devastation and pain remains for thousands of people in Puerto Rico. Two young sisters from our region are stitching together a little hope for those who are still suffering from the destruction.

Woven between strands of string is hope of solace for those still reeling from Maria.

“I really feel like it’s been forgotten about and that’s kind of why we’re doing it to bring awareness, to be like, look, these people are still hurting. It’s almost a year later,” said 16-year-old Chloe Moret.

The Moret sisters, who live in New Jersey but have family in Puerto Rico, decided to take matters into their own hands.

“We were just kind of sitting there and were like, bracelets. We should make bracelets,” said Chloe.

They’re calling their project Pulseras Para Puerto Rico and have rallied friends, family and even strangers on social media.

The handmade bracelets are designed to represent the Puerto Rican flag and cost just $5 each.

In total, sales and donations from the bracelets raised $1,300 and on Thursday they donated that money to a charitable organization that helps with hurricane relief.

“I like the beaches and how tropical it is and seeing the clear water,” said 10-year-old Amelia Moret.

They know the storm wreaked havoc, causing death and destruction on the territory they love.

“Of course we were all devastated because my dad’s family lives there,” said Chloe.

The design they chose is analogous: different colors and closely knit. It’s a bracelet held together by a star that reminds them brighter days are still ahead.