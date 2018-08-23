GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Stockton University says they won’t require incoming freshman to provide test scores prior to admission starting next fall.

The university says they are adopting a test-optional policy and will not require freshman to provide SAT or ACT scores for admission for 2019-20.

Once accepted, students will have to submit standardized test scores, or take the Accuplacer subject-specific exam, to determine placement for freshman math and writing courses.

The university’s decision to adopt a test-optional policy is the result of recommendations by a year-long faculty senate task force, the university says.

“I am very pleased with the work of the faculty senate task force and I am certain this will offer an application review process that is more inclusive and more supportive of our students,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Lori Vermeulen said.

For some incoming freshman in 2019, Stockton will require standardized test scores for consideration into certain academic majors as well as most institutional scholarships.