PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have located the body of a man who has been missing for almost 12 years. The remains of Shamari Taylor were discovered in a vacant lot at Third and Allegheny in North Philadelphia.

Homicide detectives got a tip this week about remains in North Philly, and identified Taylor through dental records.

Taylor is the son of the late state Rep. John Myers.

Taylor was abducted in August 2006 and never heard from again.

He and a woman were sitting in a car in Overbrook when they were abducted and taken to a warehouse. She escaped, but he did not.

A man named Kenneth Truck was implicated in the abduction and stood trial twice, but was never convicted.

A day after Taylor went missing, someone broke into Taylor’s home and shot his sister and mother. They both survived.

Police say tips are important.

“There’s no such thing as a bad tip, a wasted tip, or an outdated tip. It doesn’t matter when. The law supports that too. There’s no statute of limitations on homicides. I think that’s for a reason because the gravity of a homicide but also because anytime a tip comes in or tips or anything the investigation may uncover, that can help further the investigation, obviously we’re going to take a look at it and sees where it leads us,” said Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.

Kinebrew would not get into specifics about how they learned about Taylor’s remains. When asked what can be done legally with Tuck let off the hook twice, he said it’s not clear what can be done in the courtroom.