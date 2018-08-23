Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — A woman was found strangled to death inside her Ardmore residence on Wednesday night.

Lower Merion Township Police were called to check on the welfare of a 36-year-old woman on the 100 block of Sibley Avenue around 9:15 p.m. when they found her body in the bedroom.

Her identity has not yet been released.

Police say there does not appear to be any current concern for residents in the area.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call police at 610-649-1000 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.