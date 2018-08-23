BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders are getting a bit crabby over PETA’s new billboard campaign in Baltimore that’s trying to get people to stop eating the state’s crustaceans.

The animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals put up a billboard near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor that is not getting the greatest response from those on social media.

‘I’m ME, Not MEAT’: PETA Honors Chickens Killed In Del. Crash With Billboard

On the billboard, it has a picture of a crab, along with the caption, “I’m ME, Not MEAT.” The billboard will be in place for the Baltimore Seafood Festival on September 15.

This is a bold play in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/f0wBVip0pN — Danielle Ohl (@DTOhl) August 22, 2018

“Just like humans, crabs feel pain and fear, have unique personalities, and value their own lives,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a release. “PETA’s billboard aims to give Charm City residents some food for thought about sparing sensitive marine animals the agony of being boiled alive or crushed to death in fishing nets simply by going vegan.”

Response to the billboard on social media has been mixed, with some Marylanders saying the people in this state will never stop eating crabs.

One person tweeted out a picture of the billboard with the following caption: “Siri, show me the biggest waste of advertising money you’ve ever seen.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook