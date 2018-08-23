Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was struck and and killed by a tractor-trailer on Roosevelt Boulevard in Hunting Park on Thursday.

It happened on Roosevelt Boulevard, near 9th Street, around 12:30 p.m.

Police say the man, between 30 to 40 years old, was struck by a tractor-trailer while crossing the street.

He was transported to Einstein Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The tractor-trailer remained on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.