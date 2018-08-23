Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A Pleasantville police officer is hospitalized Thursday evening following a crash.

The incident happened at approximately 8:53 p.m. on Linden Avenue north of Brighton Avenue.

Fire crews responded to the scene to assist the Pleasantville Police Department.

Police say that Officer Daniel Davis was investigating a suspicious vehicle when his patrol car hit an unoccupied parked car on the west side of Linden Avenue.

Davis suffered a head injury and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The seriousness of his injury is unknown.

Both vehicles suffered moderate front-end damage and the patrol vehicle was towed from the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is still underway.