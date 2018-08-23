BREAKING:Police: 4 Injured In Quadruple Shooting In Philadelphia
Filed Under:Local TV, police crash
(File photo. Credit: Thinkstock)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A Pleasantville police officer is hospitalized Thursday evening following a crash.

The incident happened at approximately 8:53 p.m. on Linden Avenue north of Brighton Avenue.

Police: 4 Injured In Quadruple Shooting In Philadelphia

Fire crews responded to the scene to assist the Pleasantville Police Department.

Police say that Officer Daniel Davis was investigating a suspicious vehicle when his patrol car hit an unoccupied parked car on the west side of Linden Avenue.

Davis suffered a head injury and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The seriousness of his injury is unknown.

Ardmore Model Found Strangled Inside Bedroom, Family Says

Both vehicles suffered moderate front-end damage and the patrol vehicle was towed from the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is still underway.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s