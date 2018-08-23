  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An extensive survey has found that staring at a phone is apparently the norm for teenagers, but perhaps not the healthiest activity.

A new survey by the Pew Research Center, more than half of all teenagers think they use their phones too much.

According to the study,  girls are more likely than boys to feel anxious or lonely without their cellphone.

teens cell phone addiction More Than Half Of All Teens Think They Use Their Phones Too Much

Credit: CBS3.

A quarter of the more than the 700 teens involved in the survey reported feeling anxious, lonely and upset without their devices.

Not just teens feel a struggle when it comes to mobile devices, though.

Thirty-six-percent of parents say they spend too much time on their cellphone.

Over 1,000 parents took part in the survey while only teens between the ages of 13 and 17 participated.

