Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A manhunt is underway for two men wanted in a deadly double shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington section.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of H Street, near Thayer Avenue.

Police say two male suspects got out of a gold Chevy minivan and began opening fire on the two men.

The store clerk, 23-year-old Anthony Torres, had just exited the store where he worked when he was shot at point-blank. A neighbor, 38-year-old Jose Vega, was also shot. Torres was pronounced dead at the scene and Vega died a short time after at the hospital.

Both victims were shot multiple times.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross said one of the suspects used a military-style weapon as more than 30 rounds were fired.

“[The victims] didn’t stand a chance,” said Ross on Wednesday night. “It’s just another night of senseless violence in the city.”

Police say they believe this was a targeted attack.

No one else was injured.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.