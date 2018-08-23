Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

UPLAND, Pa. (CBS) — A registered sex offender in Upland, Delaware County is now facing child pornography charges.

Police arrested 51-year-old James Traband in July.

They say he distributed child pornography, including images of young boys being sexually abused.

Investigators say Traband also portrayed himself to be a teenager online and shared the images with several Facebook users.

Traband is being held at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 6.