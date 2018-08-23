Filed Under:James Traband, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

UPLAND, Pa. (CBS) — A registered sex offender in Upland, Delaware County is now facing child pornography charges.

Police arrested 51-year-old James Traband in July.

james traband mugshot Registered Sex Offender Accused Of Distributing Child Porn

They say he distributed child pornography, including images of young boys being sexually abused.

Investigators say Traband also portrayed himself to be a teenager online and shared the images with several Facebook users.

Traband is being held at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 6.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s