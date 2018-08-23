  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:Lewd Conduct, Local TV
DEPTFORD, N.J. (Patch.com) — A 23-year-old coach and camp counselor from South Jersey asked a 12-year-old girl to send him lewd photos of herself and engaged in sexually explicit conversations with her, according to court documents obtained by Patch. Justin Maska, of National Park, allegedly sent the messages to the girl last week, and was arrested on Wednesday.

The girl was under Maska’s supervision when he asked her to send him pictures of herself wearing a bra and a thong, according to a complaint filed against Maska in Deptford Municipal Court. He also engaged in explicit conversations with her, describing sexual things he would like to do with her, according to the documents.

