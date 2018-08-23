Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not unlikely to have tackled finding out if you’re smarting than a fifth grader, but have you ever stopped and asked yourself if you’re smarter than a nun?

A trivia night showdown featuring nuns at Maggie’s Waterfront Cafe hopes to challenge participants to find out if they can outsmart a group of Catholic sisters.

The event is a part of an effort to raise money for Supporting Our Aging Religious (SOAR!). The organization hopes that the August 28 event will raise awareness about the needs of Catholic sisters becoming elderly and needing assistance.

According to SOAR! Catholic sisters often lack sufficient funds once its time to retire so the trivia night hopes to fundraise for them as well.

Participating Catholic sisters that are from the Philadelphia area will teach participants about their lives and ministry.

The event boasts free appetizers alongside drink specials including “Sister Mary Margaritas”.

More details about the event can be found at this Facebook event page.

Further questions about the event can be answered by Annika Paquette, a SOAR! staff member, at (202)-529-7627 or events@soar-usa.org.