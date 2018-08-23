Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



WASHINGTON (CBS) – Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler felt some sweet emotion, and a little jaded, when he heard President Donald Trump use his band’s song “Livin’ on the Edge” before a campaign rally Tuesday.

In a cease and desist letter sent Wednesday, Tyler had his attorneys tell the President he could dream on if he thought he could continue using the song.

“This is not about Democrats vs. Republicans,” Tyler said in a statement Wednesday.

“I do not let anyone use my songs without my permission. My music is for causes not political campaigns or rallies. Protecting copyright and songwriters is what I’ve been fighting for even before this current administration took office. This is one of the reasons why Joe and I have been pushing the Senate to pass the Music Modernization Act. NO is a complete sentence,” he added.

The letter notes that this isn’t the first time Trump has used Aerosmith music without the band’s permission, referencing two previous cease and desist letters sent in 2015 during the presidential campaign.

“As we have made clear numerous times, Mr. Trump is creating the false impression that our client has given his consent for the use of his music, and even that he endorses the presidency of Mr. Trump,” the letter reads.

“By using ‘Livin’ On The Edge’ without our client’s permission, Mr. Trump is falsely implying that our client, once again, endorses his campaign and/or his presidency, as evidenced by actual confusion seen from the reactions of our client’s fans all over social media,” it continues.

Trump took a dig at Tyler in 2015 after the musician initially demanded that the then-candidate stop playing his music.

“Even though I have the legal right to use Steven Tyler’s song, he asked me not to. Have better one to take its place!” Trump tweeted in October 2015.

He also tweeted at the time: “Steven Tyler got more publicity on his song request than he’s gotten in ten years. Good for him!”

Wednesday’s letter calls for a confirmation of compliance in letter form “within twenty-four (24) hours” of receiving the cease and desist.

