PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jamirah Pooler feels the prevalence of violence in Coatesville.

“Honestly it just has to stop. It’s sad to see some of the stuff that goes on around here,” Pooler said. “If I’m walking with my niece, we don’t go past 5th or 6th Avenue.”

But that could be changing.

At the end of the winter, Chester County officials launched an anti-crime initiative in Coatesville called “Project Playground.”

“I think we’re desperate to want our streets to be safe, our children to be safe,” said Councilwoman Arvilla Hunt.

Chester County DA's Office announces 40 arrests in #ProjectPlayground, an anti-crime initiative in Coatesville. DA Tom Hogan holds up two recovered weapons among others, drugs, etc.

Elsewhere in the region, it’s been much more violent, says Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan.

“It has been a bloody summer and you could see it coming,” he said.

But in Coatesville, so far this summer, there have been zero and Hogan says that’s a nod to this operation.

“The real point is we saved a human life; we probably saved a few of them,” he said.

Investigators arrested 40 suspects and recovered a variety of drugs, 18 guns, and tens of thousands of dollars.

“You’ve heard me talk about drugs and guns and money and that’s the unholy trinity as far as law enforcement goes,” he said.

Clearing the community of that crime is something longtime Coatesville residents like pooler welcome.

“The stuff they’re doing to each other — we all grew up with each other — and it should just stop,” Pooler said.

The program in all cost up to $300,000 this summer, which the DA says is a small price to pay when compared to the priceless loss of life.