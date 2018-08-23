Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fat cat near Chicago, who became an internet sensation for his thick appearance, has officially found his “fur-ever” home.

Bruno tips the scale at 25 pounds, but he’s also known for walking on his back legs and is described as high maintenance.

Last week, the Wright Way Rescue animal shelter announced that he was looking to be adopted.

The 7-year-old cat was also described as “‘too cool to be homeless” and explained that while overweight, he was also on a diet.

After seeing his adoption listing, a singer and actress in Chicago knew he was the one for her.

As part of her adoption application, she wrote a song, professing her love for Bruno and was selected to be his new mom.