Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police has arrested a teen in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Kristian Marche, a star track and field athlete, who was gunned down just a day before heading to Pennsylvania State University on a scholarship.

Authorities say the suspects are 15 and 16 years old. Police have confirmed the arrest of one of the suspects. The second suspect remains at large.

BREAKING: @PhillyPolice have arrested a juvenile in the murder of track star #KristianMarche, headed to Penn State on a scholarship. Investigators are still looking for a second suspect. @CBSPhilly — Anita Oh (@anita_oh) August 22, 2018

Marche was shot in the head in his back driveway on the 1800 block of East Pastorius Street in West Oak Lane, around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 13.

“He was a good kid, on his way to a great education and future and someone in an act of cowardice just cuts him down,” said Jack Duncan, who mentored Marche as part of the organization Focused Athletics.

The organization helps inner-city student athletes with academics, athletics, and professional development.

Marche scored a 1060 on the SAT, the highest in his class of Focused Athletics peers. The organization is launching the Kristian Marche scholarship fund for the highest scoring SAT student to keep his memory alive.

No word on a motive.