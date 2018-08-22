Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBS) — Steven Tyler wants to put an end to President Donald Trump using Aerosmith songs at rallies.

Variety reports Tyler has sent a “cease and desist” letter to the White House to stop using the 1993 hit song “Livin’ on the Edge” because it infringes on the front man’s copyright. It was played during Tuesday’s rally at the Charleston Civic Center in West Virginia.

Trump Calls Manafort ‘Good Man’ After Former Campaign Chairman Found Guilty On 8 Counts In Fraud Trial

The letter states that “Mr. Trump is creating the false impression” that Tyler gave “his consent for the use of his music, and even that he endorses the presidency of Mr. Trump.”

The scene in WV before Trump’s rally. Aerosmith’s “Livin’ on the edge” playing. pic.twitter.com/HW1qr9TBgE — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 21, 2018

Tyler’s lawyer cited the Lanham Act in the “cease and desist” letter as it “is likely to cause confusion, or to cause mistake, or to deceive as to the affiliation, connection, or association of such person with another person.”

Michael Cohen Implicates Donald Trump In Plea Deal, Faces Up To 5 Years In Prison

According to Variety, this isn’t the first time Trump has been told not to use an Aerosmith song.

In 2015, BMI pulled the public performance rights for “Dream On” after the song was used during Trump’s election campaign.

“Livin’ on the Edge” was written by Tyler, Joe Perry and Mark Hudson.