(Credit: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) – Actor Idris Elba has reportedly confirmed he will not be playing the next James Bond.

The Independent reports Elba was asked by Good Morning Britain whether he was looking at the next 007 to which he simply replied: “No.”

Elba, the suave Brit, is best known for his roles on “The Wire,” “Luther,” and the “Thor” movies. He has for years been the focus of hopeful theories that he might play the next 007 when actor Daniel Craig throws in the towel.

Further adding to those fan hopes, Elba tweeted last week Bond’s famous line with his own name in its place.

“my name’s Elba, Idris Elba,” he tweeted.

But just hours later, he also tweeted a photo of the rap group Public Enemy as well as a lyric from one of their songs: “Don’t believe the HYPE …”

Other actors in the running to reportedly succeed Craig in the role include Aidan Turner, James Norton and Jamie Bell.

