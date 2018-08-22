Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies might be battling for a playoff spot this season, but that doesn’t mean it’s not too early to start thinking about next year. The Phillies released their 2019 season schedule on Wednesday.

The Phillies’ 2019 season begins at home on Thursday, March 28 against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.

Do The Phillies Still Have Time To Plug Up The Cracks?

The start of the season will also feature interleague play when the Phillies host the Minnesota Twins for a weekend series on April 5-7, and then the Detroit Tigers on April 30 and May 1.

The Boston Red Sox will also return to Citizens Bank Park on the weekend of Sept. 14-15.

“As we look forward to an exciting final six weeks of the 2018 regular season, we are pleased to announce the 2019 schedule,” said John Weber, vice president of ticket operations and projects for the Phillies.

The Phillies are currently taking deposits for 2019 season tickets plans and those who put down deposits will receive 2018 postseason ticket access.

Eagles Fan Posts Creative Video Inviting Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz To His Wedding

Click here for the full 2019 schedule.