  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers
Credit: Washington Township Police Department (Facebook).

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey town is mulling over instating a ‘no-knock’ policy to stop solicitors from knocking on residents’ doors.

Harmful Algae Bloom Prompts Health Department Warning In Salem County

Washington Township’s town council addressed the idea of the ‘no-knock’ list at a meeting Wednesday night.

washington township police no knock policy New Jersey Town Considers No Knock Policy To End Unwanted Solicitations

Credit: Washington Township Police Department (Facebook).

According to officials, if voted in residents will have the opportunity to register their address on a list that prevents solicitors from knocking on their door to sell goods and services.

Attorney General Orders Police To Share Info On Crime Guns

A sticker will be supplied to those who register for their list, which will mark their homes as ‘no-knock’ zones.

The city council is expected to vote on it in September.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s