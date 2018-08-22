Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey town is mulling over instating a ‘no-knock’ policy to stop solicitors from knocking on residents’ doors.

Harmful Algae Bloom Prompts Health Department Warning In Salem County

Washington Township’s town council addressed the idea of the ‘no-knock’ list at a meeting Wednesday night.

According to officials, if voted in residents will have the opportunity to register their address on a list that prevents solicitors from knocking on their door to sell goods and services.

Attorney General Orders Police To Share Info On Crime Guns

A sticker will be supplied to those who register for their list, which will mark their homes as ‘no-knock’ zones.

The city council is expected to vote on it in September.