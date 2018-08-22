Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Andrew Stevenson and Wilmer Difo hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run sixth inning and Washington rallied past the Phillies 10-4 on Tuesday night, hours after the Nationals traded Daniel Murphy and Matt Adams.

Stevenson, who was called up from Triple-A Syracuse earlier in the day, tied the game with his first career homer, a two-run pinch-hit shot to center. Difo — starting at second base after Murphy was dealt to the Chicago Cubs — followed with a shot to right off Victor Arano (1-2).

Ryan Zimmerman hit his 11th homer of the season and doubled for Washington and Matt Wieters drove in three runs with a pair of singles.

Jimmy Cordero (1-0) pitched one inning for the win.

Philadelphia’s Roman Quinn hit his first career home run in a game that was delayed 1:42 by rain in the third inning. Quinn struck out with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth against Wander Suero.

After gambling on the team as constituted by standing pat at the July trade deadline, general manager Mike Rizzo and ownership essentially threw in the towel Tuesday.

For Murphy, the Nationals got Class A infielder Andruw Monasterio and a player to be named or cash. First baseman Adams was sent to St. Louis for $50,000.

Washington dropped two of three to the visiting Miami Marlins during the weekend following a 2-5 road trip.

With the Phillies trailing 1-0 in the sixth Tuesday night, Quinn led off with a home run. After Cesar Hernandez reached on an error, three singles and a groundout made it 4-1.

Washington starter Tanner Roark, who was lifted after the rain delay, pitched three scoreless innings and added an RBI double.

Vince Velasquez threw two innings before and after the delay for Philadelphia, allowing one run.

