PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Known originally as the “Shiggy Challenge” and now alternatively called the “In My Feelings” or the “Kiki” challenge, a South Carolina school has taken the popular song into the classroom to encourage students.

The challenge is all over the internet, but inside a classroom, it’s not just about lip-synching Drake’s popular song. Instead, it hopes to motivate students to study.

“Kiki, are you reading? Are you writing? Are you down with the knowledge?” the poster reads.

Pictured on the poster is Drake, made out of classroom supplies, with his hands in a heart shape.

“Cause I need ya and I want you to go to college,” finishes the clever poster.

