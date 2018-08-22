PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were killed in a shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of H Street near Thayer Avenue.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross says two male suspects got out of a gold Chevy minivan and began opening fire on two men, ages 22 and 37.

Ross believes one suspect used a high-powered rifle.

“[The victims] didn’t stand a chance,” said Ross.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the victim suspect died at the hospital.

“It’s just another night of senseless violence in the city,” said Ross on Wednesday night.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.