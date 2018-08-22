Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New research shows that our love affair with phones is ruining our real-life relationships.

The survey was done by ‘2degrees’, a telecommunications provider in New Zealand.

The survey of more than 2,500 people, between the ages of 16 to 75, shows almost 40 percent believe their partner’s screen time impacts the quality of their relationship.

One in five said it made them feel insignificant. In fact, just having a phone visible can cause anxiety. Experts call this the “iPhone effect.”

Experts caution against using your phone too much when you are with your partner because too much phone interaction could lead you single.

An encouraging trend was found in the study as a third of families are banning devices at meal times.