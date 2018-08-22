PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department’s internal affairs division will investigate a deadly shooting in Tacony.

Police shot and killed 36-year-old Jeffrey Dennis who they say tried to run over an officer.

Police: Suspect Killed, 3 Officers Injured In Police-Involved Shooting In Tacony

The shooting happened on Monday at Hegerman Street and Princeton Avenue around 4 p.m.

Police say members of the Northeast Narcotics Field Unit were serving a warrant in the area of the 7100 block of Cottage Street and were setting up on the block when they saw a suspect, Jeffrey Dennis, driving a black Toyota Camry.

Police say Dennis tried to flee as officers were executing a narcotics search warrant at his address.

According to police, Dennis then struck one of the officers, where he sustained injuries to his knee and hip. Another officer then opened fire on Dennis, firing three rounds and killing him.

The officers suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

The officer who discharged his gun is 51 years old and has served 10 years in the narcotics division.

“My prayers are with the family and friends of Jeffrey Dennis. It is always tragic to lose someone you love. I am relieved there were no life threatening injuries to the police officers. The public should be assured that the Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit is conducting a full investigation for the sake of Mr. Dennis, his family, the officers, and for Philadelphia,” said Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement.