Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



ATLANTA (CBS) – A tender moment between a Georgia father and his little girl has gone viral.

Brett Thompson surprised 2-year-old daughter, Phoenix, with a daddy-daughter dance in her hospital room.

Phoenix is battling leukemia and just completed her first round of chemotherapy, according to a her GoFundMe page.

Surrounded by stuffed animals, the two danced to Tim McGraw’s “My Little Girl.”