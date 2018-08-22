Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re looking to go out on a date in New Jersey it’s going to cost you.

A new study finds that going on a date in the Garden State is the second priciest in the country, just behind New York.

The study, conducted by 24/7 Wall Street, found that the average date in New Jersey costs a whopping $259.60. New York is the highest at $297.27. A date consisted of two dinners, a bottle of wine and two movie tickets.

The study also revealed that the average price of a movie ticket rose from $5.06 in 1999 to $8.97 in 2017, while the average cost of a liter of wine went from $5.09 to $12.38.

The average cost of a date is $102.32.