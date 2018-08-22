Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The North Philadelphia mom known for her lavish prom send-offs and over the top community giveaways is at it again a week after federal prosecutors charged her with social security fraud.

Saudia Shuler held a book bag drive at her restaurant The Country Cookin’ Tuesday.

Chopper 3 was overhead as hundreds wrapped around the block at 22nd and Lehigh Streets.

She brought together sponsors to provide enough book bags and supplies for 3,000 children.

“I’m never gonna stop doing what I do,” said Shuler. “This is what I do, everything I do is about the kids.”

Shuler’s elaborate Dubai-themed prom send-off for her son last year went viral.