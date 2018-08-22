WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Warning In Effect For Parts Of Region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The North Philadelphia mom known for her lavish prom send-offs and over the top community giveaways is at it again a week after federal prosecutors charged her with social security fraud.

Saudia Shuler held a book bag drive at her restaurant The Country Cookin’ Tuesday.

Chopper 3 was overhead as hundreds wrapped around the block at 22nd and Lehigh Streets.

book bag Epic Prom Mom Charged With Social Security Fraud Continues Community Giveaways

credit: cbs3

1 Woman Dead, 2 Lose Limbs After Contracting Infection Possibly Caused By Dog Saliva 

She brought together sponsors to provide enough book bags and supplies for 3,000 children.

book bag1 Epic Prom Mom Charged With Social Security Fraud Continues Community Giveaways

credit: cbs3

“I’m never gonna stop doing what I do,” said Shuler. “This is what I do, everything I do is about the kids.”

Shuler’s elaborate Dubai-themed prom send-off for her son last year went viral.

