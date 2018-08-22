Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Your mom or grandma’s favorite casserole dish pattern is coming back! To celebrate its 60th anniversary, CorningWare is reissuing its famous blue and white design at Bed Bath and Beyond, Corelle and Amazon.

The iconic dishes popular in households from the 1950’s through the 1980’s are available on casserole dishes, cutlery and more.

The company says “Kitchen fads come and go, but the iconic CorningWare® Cornflower pattern has been a mainstay for generations.”