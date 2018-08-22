Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ST. LOUIS, Miss. (CBS) — Every student knows how important picture day is, but when a seventh grader in Missouri thought he was ready for the big day one small detail turned everything upside down.

He broke the cardinal photo rule – never wear green.

His mom suggested the shirt because she thought it would really pop against a gray background. However, she forgot it would make him blend into the green screen.

“Mom, I shouldn’t have worn the green shirt for pictures. It will blend in with the green screen they used,” Carter told his mom, Laurel Boone Hutsell according to her viral Facebook post.

The photo fail resulted in some pretty hilarious pictures. She detailed what led up to the hilarious photos in a piece on Love What Matters, a site that exists to highlight stories on humanity.

“Seriously cracking up! At least his hair and smile were on point,” Laurel also wrote, clearly finding the incident hilarious.

According to the more than 50,000 reactions and 37,000 shares, others on the social media platform are finding the picture day results hilarious as well.