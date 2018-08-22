Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS/AP) — The Borgata Casino in Atlantic City is now taking sports bets by mobile phone. The casino launched mobile sports betting for Android phones just after noon on Wednesday.

The first bet was $50 on the Eagles to win their season-opening game.

The Borgata says other mobile phones will be supported on its play MGM NJ Sports app shortly. It does not yet offer internet sports betting, though it hopes to eventually.

The casino’s parent company, MGM Resorts International, recently reached a deal with GVC Holding PLC to offer the new product.

“The joint venture’s rapid entry into this market puts it in a very good position to take market share,” said Adam Greenblatt, GVC’s director of corporate development and strategy.

The Borgata was the first Atlantic City casino to offer sports betting in June. Six casinos and two racetracks now offer it, with others still seeking approval from state regulators.

The Borgata, Ocean Resort, Bally’s, Harrah’s, Resorts and the Golden Nugget offer sports betting, along with the Monmouth Park and Meadowlands racetracks.

Gambling companies are racing to get approved by New Jersey regulators for online and mobile sports betting before the NFL season begins in about two weeks, predicting that the vast majority of customers will come through internet and phone use.

New Jersey gambling outlets took in $40.6 million in sports wagers in July, the first full month it was legal.

