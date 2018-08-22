Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey’s attorney general has ordered all state and local police forces to share information on buyers and sellers of guns used in crimes.
Attorney General Gurbir Grewal issued the historic directive Wednesday.
The state’s law enforcement agencies are already required to trace all guns used in crimes in the state. But they have never been required to share the results of such a trace with one another for guns coming from other states.
Grewal called the directive “unprecedented” and said fighting gun trafficking is critical to the public’s safety.
It comes after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has promised monthly reports on so-called crime guns.
The data so far show most guns used in crimes in New Jersey come from out of state.
Grewal also stated that this information will also enable the New Jersey State Police to identify unlawful purchasers and bad faith dealers.
