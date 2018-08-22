Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey’s attorney general has ordered all state and local police forces to share information on buyers and sellers of guns used in crimes.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal issued the historic directive Wednesday.

The state’s law enforcement agencies are already required to trace all guns used in crimes in the state. But they have never been required to share the results of such a trace with one another for guns coming from other states.

An unprecedented step to combat illegal gun trafficking. Today, @GurbirGrewalNJ issued an order requiring @NJSP and NJ’s 36,000+ police officers to share ATF purchaser info about guns recovered from crime scenes, opening a new front in the fight against gun violence. pic.twitter.com/C2V2txmW6E — AG Gurbir Grewal (@NewJerseyOAG) August 22, 2018

Grewal called the directive “unprecedented” and said fighting gun trafficking is critical to the public’s safety.

It comes after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has promised monthly reports on so-called crime guns.

The data so far show most guns used in crimes in New Jersey come from out of state.

Grewal also stated that this information will also enable the New Jersey State Police to identify unlawful purchasers and bad faith dealers.

