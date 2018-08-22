Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A $20,000 reward is being offered in a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 61-year-old man in West Philadelphia last month.

The crash happened on Lancaster Avenue and Aspen Street, around 3:14 a.m. on July 22.

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of the incident.

Investigators say the driver was traveling at a high-rate-of-speed when it struck Kenneth Whiters. The car fled in an unknown direction.

“Unless your eyes are closed you would know you hit an animate object — not a tree, not an obstacle in the road. You would know because then again, the victim ended up landing on the hood and possibly the windshield,” said Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.

“The speed and the power of the impact, I cannot overstate that,” added Kinebrew.

Police say the vehicle possibly has damage to the hood and windshield. They say the driver may be from the area of the crash.

Investigators say the car might be a late model Mazda3 hatchback.

“We’re not married to the idea it is in fact a Mazda 3 hatchback, but looking at the picture and looking at what one of the vehicles looks like, that hopefully will give someone a point of reference,” said Kinebrew.

Waymond Whiters, Kenneth’s brother, says his sibling never bothered anyone and he hopes whoever was behind the wheel of this car has a change of heart and surrenders to police.

“He don’t have any conscious. I know it’s got to be on his conscious. Anybody in their right mind wouldn’t do anything like that,” said Whiters.

If you have any information on this incident, call police at 215-686-TIPS.