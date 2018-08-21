BREAKING:Paul Manafort Found Guilty On 8 Counts In Fraud Trial

NEW YORK (AP) –Two people familiar with the financial fraud investigation of Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, say he will plead guilty to federal charges including campaign finance fraud, bank fraud and tax evasion.

Cohen is due to appear in court in New York at 4 p.m. Tuesday. He was earlier seen going into an FBI building.

The people spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the case.

gettyimages 947139328 Sources: Trumps Former Personal Lawyer Michael Cohen Pleading To Bank Fraud, Campaign Finance

(Photo: EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)

They say the campaign finance charges involve payments to two women.

The investigation into Cohen has pulled back the curtain on Cohen’s role as the president’s loyal “fixer.”

Earlier this year he admitted arranging a $130,000 payment to quiet porn actress Stormy Daniels’ claims that she had an affair with Trump.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s