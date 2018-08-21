Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

AUSTIN, Texas (CBS) – Police and first responders in Austin, Texas have a new option when it comes to dealing with people who are intoxicated.

The city has opened what it’s calling a sober center.

Authorities will be able to bring intoxicated people there to sober up, 24 hours a day, instead of taking them to jail or a hospital.

1 Woman Dead, 2 Lose Limbs After Contracting Infection Possibly Caused By Dog Saliva

Those who are brought in will have their vitals monitored and be supervised until the alcohol wears off.

“You start adding everything up and the $876 for an ambulance, your looking at several thousand dollars for one person that’s intoxicated,” said the Sobering Center Executive Director Rhonda Patrick.

It costs about $100 per patient to operate the facility.

The center can hold up to 75 people.