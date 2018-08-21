WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Warning In Effect For Parts Of Region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Ronald McDonald House Charities is getting its biggest donation ever.

Drug maker Abbvie is donating $100 million to the charity network.

Ronald McDonald Houses help to provide a place to stay for families of sick or injured children while they’re receiving hospital care.

The money will help build new facilities in 26 states including at the Ronald McDonald House on Chestnut Street in Philadelphia, where an expansion project is underway that will add 104 more rooms.

