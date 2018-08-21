Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Former members of a Penn State fraternity are in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing on charges related to the alleged hazing death of a pledge.

The hearing Tuesday before a district judge will determine if there’s enough evidence to send charges against several of the defendants in the case to county court for trial. It could last several days.

Man Suspected Of Groping Teen Girls At Warrington Township Target Store Turns Self In

It’ll be the third preliminary hearing for the defendants and the fourth overall involving the death of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Piazza died of severe head and abdominal injuries after a bid acceptance ceremony at the Beta Theta Pi house in February 2017. Authorities say he consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol.

A video security system recorded much of what occurred that night.

Twenty-one members of the now-closed fraternity are facing various charges.

Police Cruiser Involved In Crash In Wilmington

Two former members have pleaded guilty to hazing and alcohol-related charges. One was sentenced to house arrest in July as the other awaits sentencing.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)