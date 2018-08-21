Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews battled a fire at the Crescentville United Methodist Church in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of Sentner Street shortly before 5 p.m.

The fire was placed under control around 5:15 p.m.

Crews focused on the steeple part of the church while battling the blaze.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

There is no word on how the fire started.