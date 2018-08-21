Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews battled a fire at the Crescentville United Methodist Church in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of Sentner Street shortly before 5 p.m.

The fire was placed under control around 5:15 p.m.

Allentown Priest Accused Of Using Snapchat To Send Sexually Explicit Images To Underage Girl

Crews focused on the steeple part of the church while battling the blaze.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

There is no word on how the fire started.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s