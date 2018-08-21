Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Millennials are getting the boot.

Soon they will no longer be the world’s largest population group.

Bloomberg studied data from the United Nations and finds Generation Z is on track to be outnumbered millennials by 2019.

Gen-Z is defined as anyone born 2001 or later.

Millennials will still remain the largest group in the world’s top four economies, the United States, China, Japan and Germany.