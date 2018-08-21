  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Old Farmer’s Almanac is out with its first winter forecast for the 2018-2019 season, and it’s looking like a ‘warm wet’ winter for the region.

The prediction is that the majority of the country, with the exception of the Southwest, is in for above-normal temperatures this winter.

oldfarmersalmanacwinterforecast2018 Old Farmer’s Almanac: Warm And Wet Winter Predicted For Western Pennsylvania

Photo Credit: Old Farmer’s Almanac

Forecasters say the milder-than-normal forecast is due to a decrease in solar activity and the arrival of a week El Nino which will prevent cold air masses from lingering in the North.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says to expect above-normal levels of rain, but that should mean less snow.

For more on the forecast, click here for the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

