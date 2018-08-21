Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — An Allentown priest is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with an underage girl. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin announced Tuesday that 30-year-old Father Kevin Lonergan, of Pottsville, has been charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Martin says Lonergan met the 17-year-old girl before mass at the Saint Francis of Assisi Church in Allentown in August 2017. Lonergan allegedly got the girl’s phone number through another member of the church.

Martin says Lonergan sent sexually explicit images to the girl using Snapchat, including sending nudes photos of himself.

He is also accused of grabbing the girl’s buttocks in February 2018 when he hugged the alleged victim.

The Diocese of Allentown says it received the allegation from the girl in June and immediately reported it to the district attorney.

Lonergan most recently served as an assistant pastor at the Cathedral of Saint Catharine of Siena in Allentown.

Lonergan’s bail was set at $50,000 and he has been released from Lehigh County Jail.

The charges against Lonergan are not related to last week’s grand jury report that alleges 300 priests molested more than 1,000 children.