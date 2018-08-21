CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Two more suspects wanted in connection with the shooting of two Camden County detectives have been arrested on Tuesday.

Authorities tell CBS3 that Alexander Dejesus and Ammar Hall were captured by United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Juan Figueroa, who was arrested last weekend, was also involved in the shooting, said investigators.

Suspect Accused Of Shooting 2 Camden County Detectives Faces Judge

Police say the detectives were shot in an unmarked car at Broadway and Walnut Streets in Camden on Aug. 7 around 8:30 p.m.

According to authorities, as the officers stopped for the light on Broadway, the suspects pulled in front of them on Walnut Street. Two of them got out of a white vehicle and started firing. One detective was shot in the arm, the other in the hand. Surveillance video, cell phone records and witness interviews helped place Hall and Dejesus with the getaway.

The two detectives have since been released from the hospital.

Figueroa had a preliminary court hearing on Monday.