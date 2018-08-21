  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on the 5400 block of Cherry Street.

Eyewitnesses tell police the victim was with friends when he was shot, and the shooter ran away.

Police say the shooter is known to the victim, and police are searching for him.

“We have a nickname at this time,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. “We believe that the victim, the shooter and at least another male were all hanging out together when the shot was fired.”

Police have no motive for the shooting.

This comes just a day after a 14-year-old boy was shot on the 3100 block of Park Avenue in North Philadelphia.

 

